Within the last 24 hours, U.S. Border Patrol agents in Rio Grande City encountered 229 people crossing the border illegally in two separate large groups, the agency said in a news release Wednesday morning.

On Monday night in Roma, agents came across a group of 123 people from the countries of Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Ecuador and Nicaragua.

The group consisted of 94 family members, 18 single adults and 11 unaccompanied children.

Early Tuesday morning in La Grulla, agents encountered a group of 106 people walking north from the Rio Grande.

The group consisted of 56 family members, 40 single adults of which 32 are from Nicaragua, and 10 unaccompanied children.

This is the eighth group consisting of 100 or more people that Border Patrol agents have encountered within the last five days.

They’ve all been processed by Border Patrol.