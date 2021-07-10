The 39th annual Gillman Auto Group South Texas Junior Golf Classic had to make some changes after the heavy rainfall the Rio Grande Valley endured this week.

The STJGC was originally scheduled to be a two-day tournament Saturday and Sunday, with a driving competition kicking off the event Friday.

Due to flooding around the golf course, the Harlingen Country Club is closed until Sunday, which sparked a change in the event.

The tournament will now be Sunday-only, beginning at 9 a.m.

“The course is looking better, we just have standing water everywhere. The country club is closed for everything, so that’s basically the choice I had, either have a one-day tournament or just cancel the whole thing,” STJGC director Durrell Lovell said. “With people coming from out of town, we were just uncomfortable with canceling the tournament, so it’s a one-day situation.”

Lovell is not expecting a dip in participation following the rain or the schedule change. The tournament is open to golfers ranging from 6 to 18 years old.

Younger athletes in the Little Linksters group will play nine holes, but older golfers will still complete the full 18 holes. The STJGC is a sanctioned Southern Texas PGA Junior Tour event.

