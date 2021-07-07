Border Patrol: Coast Guard rescues 29 from sinking rafts; brush guide attacks woman

Border Patrol said the U.S. Coast Guard spent the Fourth of July weekend rescuing nearly 30 people from sinking rafts on the Rio Grande, while McAllen Border Patrol agents encountered a woman who claimed she escaped from a brush guide who forced her to the ground and tore her pants and shirt.

That latter incident happened Monday evening, according to a news release, which said the Honduran woman entered the country illegally with her husband and young child.

“The brush guide separated the woman from her family and told them to hide in a different area. When alone with the female, the brush guide forced her to the ground and tore her pants and shirt,” a news release stated. “The woman began yelling and fighting back and was able to escape and find her husband.”

Border Patrol said she was medically assessed and taken into custody.

The agency said local law enforcement initiated an investigation, but the suspect was not located.

On Sunday, Border Patrol said the Coast Guard was patrolling the river near Mission when it found a raft with nine people, including a 9-month-old infant and two children, being pushed off the Mexican riverbank by smugglers.

“The raft was partially deflated and immediately began to submerge under water. Having no life jackets or oars, the migrants began yelling for help,” the news release stated.

All of the people were safely pulled onto the Coast Guard vessel and turned over to Border Patrol, which said all were assessed and did not require medical treatment.

A similar situation unfolded Saturday afternoon near Peñitas when the Coast Guard encountered a raft with more than 20 people trying to cross the Rio Grande.

“The raft began to take on water prompting the Coast Guard to quickly position their vessel next to the raft in order to rescue the migrants. Two suspected smugglers jumped in the water and swam back to Mexico,” a news release said. “The crewmen safely unloaded all subjects, including two infants, on the U.S. riverbank and turned them over to McAllen Border Patrol Station agents.”