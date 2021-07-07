3 more COVID deaths in Hidalgo County

Three more people died due to COVID-19 in Hidalgo County and 101 more cases of the virus were confirmed Wednesday, according to a county news release.

Of the cases, 51 were confirmed, 49 probable and a single case that’s suspected. The county’s case tally is now at 93,741, of which 61,077 were confirmed, 30,427 probable and 2,237 suspected.

Those that died include two men in their 50s and 70s from McAllen and Mission, respectively, and a woman in her 40s from an undisclosed location. The county’s death toll is now at 2,915.

The number of people hospitalized in the county has taken a noticeable turn after dropping to 47 last week; now the hospitalizations are up to 59, the county confirmed Wednesday.

Twenty-one people are currently in intensive care units being treated for COVID-19.

There were 134 people released from isolation as of Wednesday.