San Benito High School rewards students for perfect attendance

Last month, five San Benito High School (SBHS) students were rewarded for their perfect attendance efforts during the 2020/2021 school year.

The winners of the campus’ perfect attendance initiative prizes are the following:

>> Fernando Jesus Guillen, Grade 11 — 2020 Chevrolet Spark;

>> Esmeralda Najera, Grade 12 — Xbox One S;

>> Aaron Thomas Claudio, Grade 11 — Nintendo Switch;

>> Manuel Soria IV, Grade 11 — Apple iPad; and

>> William Alexis Moreno Castan, Grade 12 — VivoBook laptop.

“In particular this year, I think that these awards are very appropriate given that our students really had to overcome a lot of challenges such as working remotely from home and overcoming internet issues,” SBHS Principal Rudy Ramirez said. “Overall, the efforts that are being highlighted today are something that we really needed to illustrate and really shine on.”

Ramirez, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Nate Carman, and school board Trustee Orlando López assisted in the drawing and presentation of the initiative prizes.

Students earned a car giveaway drawing ticket for each six weeks period of perfect attendance. There were a total of 10,610 tickets!