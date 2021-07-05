Guadalupe Regional Middle School President Michael Motyl has announced he is stepping back from GRMS leadership at summer’s end to devote his full attention to Saint Joseph’s Academy, where he also serves as president.

Motyl shared the news with the school’s board of trustees, board of directors, faculty and staff after the most recent GRMS board meeting. In a news release he said he would be available during the transition as GRMS embarks on a new chapter and the two boards conduct a president search.

“It has been a true honor and pleasure to serve Guadalupe Regional Middle School for the past 13 years,” Motyl said. “Together we have created ongoing access to a quality, transformative Catholic education for students who desire but cannot afford one in Brownsville. We have seen many dreams come true and increased both local high school graduation rates and the number of low-income students being accepted into and persevering through college.”

Motyl was chosen GRMS president after serving as principal under the founding school president, Brother Leo Shea, who passed away last year.

Originally from Connecticut, Motyl first came to the Rio Grande Valley as a volunteer teacher through the University of Notre Dame’s Alliance for Catholic Education (ACE) program, earning his first master’s in education. After staying at his ACE school for a bonus year, he served at a Christian Brothers high school in Boston while earning his second master’s in educational leadership.

In 2015, while at GRMS, Motyl received an honorary doctorate from Boston College, his alma mater. As president he said relationship building was his priority. During his tenure the school made several key partnerships, expanded its signature Graduate Support Program and established a Summer Scholars program.

With the leadership of GRMS Principal Virginia Miller, Motyl said he feels confident “that this is the right time to make this transition.”

Under Motyl, GRMS has remained debt free, revenue increased more than 50% and Motyl secured the largest gift in school history, which helped increase the school’s endowment by almost 900% to more than $800,000, according to the release.

“I will forever feel connected to Guadalupe and be invested in the success of our graduates,” Motyl said.

GRMS also announced a search is underway for a new Director of Advancement, a position Motyl’s wife Dandy Pilon held.

glong@brownsvilleherald.com