Mexican national accused of trying to smuggle more than 150 kilos of drugs 

A Mexican man facing four drug charges related to a September 2020 incident is likely to fight his case in court after requesting a trial jury last month, records show.

Rodolfo Ayala Granados, 30, was arrested Sept. 22, 2020, for trying to cross a tractor trailer loaded with narcotics into the U.S. via the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge, the complaint against him states.

During the attempt, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers referred Ayala and his vehicle for a secondary inspection.

After an x-ray scan of the vehicle, officers performed a physical search of the tractor’s contents.

“…a total of 261 packages were removed from within the floor of the trailer,” the document states.

A total of more than 113 kilos of cocaine and 48 kilos of meth were found inside the packages.

During an interrogation with federal agents, Ayala said his employer was previously stopped at the Pharr port of entry driving the same tractor that was pulling the trailer that contained liquid meth inside of coconuts, the document states.

“Ayala had intimate knowledge of his employer’s drug seizures,” the record states. “Ayala stated he previously expressed a desire to stop his employment to his employer due to his suspected involvement in narcotics trafficking.”

Ayala also said he previously completed deliveries that were not “standard” deliveries.

The court set Ayala’s final pretrial for July 2. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.