DPS investigating fatal rollover in Los Indios; sole driver dead

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a Los Indios man, the agency stated in a news release Sunday.

Israel Moreno, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday night, according to DPS.

At about 11:56 p.m. Saturday on Weber Road, a red 2002 GMC Sierra was traveling southbound on the gravel road at an unsafe speed, according to the agency’s preliminary investigation’s findings.

As a result, the truck entered into a left side skid, then turned on its side.

The driver was identified as Moreno, who sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.