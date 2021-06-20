18 killed in Reynosa shootings Saturday night

Eighteen people died in shootings across Reynosa on Saturday night, including one on the Mexican side of the Pharr International Bridge, according to situational reports from the state of Tamaulipas.

Fourteen of those who died are considered to be victims of homicides, while four others are believed to be gunmen who boarded vehicles and drove to neighborhoods on the eastern side of the city. Those neighborhoods — Almaguer, Lampacitos, Unidad Obrera and Bienestar — are close to the Pharr international bridge.

The area is near Matamoros where a rival faction of the Gulf Cartel operates.

State police began investigating the neighborhood shootings, and eventually engaged in several confrontations with the armed civilians, four of which died.

State police rescued two women who were alive, but stuffed inside the trunk of a car. The driver was arrested. Three pickup trucks and a long weapon were also seized.

The above after a series of incidents in which 14 people were killed by firearms in the Almaguer, Lampacitos, Unidad Obrera and Bienestar neighborhoods, committed by individuals on board several vehicles.

