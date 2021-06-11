Charlie Clark Nissan to hold dog adoption event

Thinking about adding a four legged pet to your family? You’ll want to stop by Charlie Clark Nissan on Saturday for the Brownsville Animal Defense’s adoption event.

Puppies of all ages and breeds ready to find their forever homes will be showcased.

The event will held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Nissan dealership located at 2547 N. Expressway 77/83.

The adoption fee is $165 for puppies and $150 for dogs.

BAD representatives said Saturday’s adoption will include four chihuahua siblings with a heartwarming story. They were dumped in a ditch on April 14, near Pedro “Pete” Benavides Park in Brownsville. A good Samaritan scooped them up, bathed and fed them, and immediately reached out to B.A.D. for help.

The organization says everyday, it receives urgent calls and messages. According to a press release from BAD, the all-volunteer army of animal advocates provide food, transportation, and medical care, including vaccinations, spay/neuter, and microchipping, working with local, statewide, and national rescue groups to find loving homes for dogs in need.

Donations of leashes, collars, dogs/puppy, food, pee pads, monetary donations will be accepted at Saturday’s event.

For more information about BAD or Saturday’s event, visit BrownsvilleAnimalDefense.org

lmartinez@brownsvilleherald.com