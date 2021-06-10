Foul play not suspected in man’s death

A preliminary autopsy on the body of a man found inside a Brownsville ditch indicates there is no foul play involved in his death, but police are waiting for a full report to determine his cause of death.

In addition, authorities are still trying to determine the man’s identity.

The Brownsville police department received a call at about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a man who had been spotted face down in the ditch near Medford and Ruben M. Torres Blvd., authorities said.

Police investigators and the Brownsville firefighters were sent to the area and found the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED READING: