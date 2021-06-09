Early ballots exceed 2,400 in San Juan runoffs

The polls are now closed for early voting in the city of San Juan runoff elections.

In seven days of early voting, 2,447 people cast their ballots at the San Juan Memorial Library, including 244 on Monday and 419 Tuesday. There were an additional 46 mail-in ballots cast as well.

In total, 2,493 ballots were cast throughout the early voting period. Voters will have one more opportunity to let their voices be heard on election day, which is Saturday.

Voters will be able to cast their ballots at two locations, the San Juan Memorial Library, and San Juan Fire Station No. 2, located at 2301 N. Raul Longoria Road. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This will be San Juan residents’ last chance to decide three races — none of which reached more than 50% vote.

Mayor Mario Garza is seeking reelection and is being challenged by former Place 3 Commissioner Jesus “Jesse” Ramirez. In the May election, Garza received a total of 1,152 votes while Ramirez received 782. Former Commissioner Pete Garcia received a total of 646 votes.

The runoff election for the Place 2 seat on the commission has come down to incumbent Ernesto “Neto” Guajardo, who had a total of 968 votes during the May 1 election, and R.C. Flores, who had a total of 994 votes. Laura Martinez received 617 votes.

Ramirez’s former seat on the city commission saw Nickie Ybarra, Adina “Dina” Santillan and Eddie Alaniz vying for the Place 3 spot. Ybarra led the race with 992 votes to Santillan’s 858 and Alaniz’s 712 in the May 1 election.