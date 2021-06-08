Health fair to offer free eye glasses, vision screenings

Brownsville’s four Lions International clubs are joining forces Friday with Brownsville Health Solutions to offer free vision screenings and eye glasses in an event at Centro Cultural, 2100 Gregory Ave. in Cameron Park.

The event is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will also offer free COVID-19 vaccinations, diabetes and blood pressure screenings, and other health services.

“It’s a mission trip to bring vision screening and vision awareness to this area,” said Martha Cramer of the Downtown Brownsville Lions Club. “Dr. Javier Morales of Brownsville and Dr. Gerardo Escobedo of Odessa will be here along with three other doctors from the Odessa area. They will be screening for glaucoma and cataracts and to raise awareness on vision.”

Connie Swartz, Lions district governor, said the services are being offered free of charge and without pre-qualifications. “We want to encourage the public to take advantage of this opportunity,” she said.

There will be various informational booths, the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is providing 100 food bags, and there will be raspas and goodie bags.

Cameron County Parks and Recreation is a sponsoring agency, along with the Texas Department of State Health Services, Community Action Agency, Texas A&M University, Driscoll Health Plan, Star Dental, Med Team, Inc., and others.

