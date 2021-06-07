Texas mayor resigns after arrest for solicitation of a minor

ATHENS, Texas (AP) — An East Texas mayor has resigned after being arrested for online solicitation of a minor.

Athens Mayor James Montgomery resigned on Friday, a day after his arrest during an undercover sting operation, the Tyler Morning Telegraph reported.

Montgomery and three other suspects were arrested when they arrived at an undisclosed location after soliciting sex online with investigators posing as minors, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Montgomery, 63, was arrested by Longview police and released Thursday after posting a $300,000 bond. Court records did not list an attorney for Montgomery who could speak on his behalf.

Athens officials said they will appoint an interim mayor within the month. Montgomery’s term was not set to end until 2023.

“These are very serious allegations and the City of Athens does not take them lightly,” the city said in a statement. “We are committed to the protection and safety of our children.

The City Council will be considering all possible actions as details become available.”

Athens is located about 70 miles southeast of Dallas.