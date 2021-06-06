MISSION — From Eric “Drummer Boy” Molina to Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa, the Rio Grande Valley has a long and proud history of producing professional boxing champions. But they all started from somewhere.

The South Texas Amateur Boxing Association’s “Schools Out Knock Out” event aims to refine boxing skills at an early age, and in a safe and controlled environment.

Held at the Cosmopolitan Banquet Center in Mission on Friday, young athletes in the peewee to junior weight divisions tried their hand in competition.

Amateur boxing is physically demanding but different from professional. Headgear ensures less major injuries and makes knockouts infrequent, punches count independently of their relative power, and a standing eight-count gives a fighter who isn’t answering punches a chance to recover and does not count against that fighter in the final score.

Also, only professional fights are called fights. In order to distinguish between pro and amateur events, the amateur events are called bouts or matches.

Amateur bouts are judged on five metrics: Number of quality blows landed on the target area, domination of the bout, competitiveness, technique and tactics superiority, and non-infringement of rules.