Sheriff’s office: Edinburg man shot woman in head after she planned to leave him

When the gun didn’t fire the first time, sheriff’s investigators say an 18-year-old Edinburg man fired a second time, striking a 19-year-old woman in the head.

Those investigators allege that Samuel Rubio, who they say pulled the trigger, initially lied and said the woman pulled the trigger while filming herself playing with the weapon.

He remains jailed on a $1 million bond on a charge of attempted murder, jail records show.

The shooting happened May 31 on the 200 block of 83 1/2 Street in rural Edinburg.

When deputies arrived, they found the woman with a gunshot wound to the head and spoke with Rubio, who told them she was playing with the gun and accidentally shot herself.

“Sheriff’s Investigators obtained a statement from Samuel Rubio who stated that (she) was recording herself playing with a gun and accidentally shot herself,” the affidavit says.

On Tuesday, investigators re-interviewed Rubio, who said he and the woman had argued and she told him she was going to leave him.

“Rubio confessed he had loaded a black 38 special revolver handgun and pointed it to (her) head. Rubio stated he pulled the trigger once but the gun did not fire. Rubio stated he pulled the trigger a second time, shooting (her) in the head,” the affidavit states.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the woman was in stable condition.