An upper-level low-pressure system to the west of the Rio Grande Valley is spitting off clusters of thunderstorms that will continue into the weekend from Zapata to the lower Valley, the National Weather Service in Brownsville said Monday.

The storms could last from 30 minutes to an hour or two and produce rain totals from 1 to 5 inches in scattered areas across the Valley through late Saturday night and into Sunday, said David Reese, a meteorologist with the NWS office in Brownsville, said.

“There’s going to be a good chance for rain every day,” with some storms producing brief torrential rains and potential street flooding like what happened Tuesday morning from La Joya to Weslaco, Reese said. While it may not rain all day every day, the chance for rain exists over the period, he said.

“We’re watching for storm systems out in West Texas down to Del Rio to head down to our area,” Reese said, adding that McAllen had already received 1-2 inches of rain Tuesday morning and could receive another 1-3.

Reese said rains over the past several weeks had moved Cameron County and the lower Valley out of drought conditions, while drought persists in Starr, northern Hidalgo, Zapata, Jim Hogg and a portion of extreme western Willacy counties.

The past couple weeks have mostly ended drought conditions, with the ground mostly damp but not saturated, he said.

City official in Primera are handing out sandbags to residents Primera Park. The distribution runs until 6 p.m.