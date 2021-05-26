McALLEN — Bonham Elementary will close its doors over the summer, according to a letter penned by Superintendent J.A. Gonzalez Tuesday.

The McAllen Independent School District Board of Trustees discussed closing the school in meetings Thursday, May 20, and Tuesday.

Bonham was originally slated to be closed as part of the Facilities Education Master Plan the district approved in 2018 but that closure was paused the next year.

The campus would need 87 more students to meet the costs associated with running the school, information presented to the board indicated.

Roof, HVAC and other facility and equipment improvements would cost about $3 million. Other improvements could cost the district anywhere from $3 million to $7 million.

The driving force behind the decision was declining enrollment, a district spokesperson said.

Although some trustees voiced concerns over closing the school Tuesday and suggested a board vote may be appropriate, the district finalized its decision to close Bonham Tuesday and Gonzalez met with staff and parents about the move Wednesday.

“Our school district firmly believes every child deserves the best educational environment possible,” Gonzalez wrote in the letter. “In order to continue providing the best educational environment for your child, we will be consolidating our neighborhood so that Bonham children may attend a new school this coming fall.”

According to the district, the Bonham school zone will be consolidated with the nearest elementary campus , which is Escandon Elementary. Although zoned for that school, parents will be allowed to send their children to whichever elementary they choose.

“Bus transportation will be provided and after-school care will be available,” Gonzalez wrote in his letter. “Specialists with the district will work with each family to answer their questions and make their transition as smooth as possible.”

The letter touts the programs that will be available to students at Escandon, including its Minitropolis program and its Regional Day School Program for the Deaf.

“We have a strong emotional connection to Bonham and we know you do as well,” Gonzalez wrote. “Such decisions are only made after long and careful reflection. Going to new schools is a part of life and we know change requires making adjustments. Rest assured, we will do everything possible to make your child’s adjustment go smoothly.”

Questions about the closure can be referred to the district’s Student Outreach Office at 956-687-MISD (6473).

