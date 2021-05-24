Mosquito spraying planned in McAllen to address high population

The city of McAllen Environmental Health and Code Enforcement Department will spray areas of the city this week to control the high population of mosquitoes in the Rio Grande Valley.

Code enforcement director Steven Kotsatos said it is important to exercise caution with high numbers of mosquitoes because they may carry disease.

“It’s been proven that they carry Zika and West Nile virus,” Kotsatos said. “Those are the two predominant diseases that we see along the border.”

The city is controlling mosquito populations in the community by bringing increased focus to eliminating standing water, preventing mosquito larvae from hatching and mosquito spraying, according to a news release.

“What we do is we control the population,” he said. “We don’t eliminate it, we just control it with our preventative measures.”

The city’s health department has surveyed McAllen neighborhoods to identify and treat areas of standing water.

These areas serve as hot spots for mosquitoes to lay their eggs and are treated with a chemical called larvicide which kills mosquito larvae and eliminates mosquito breeding.

According to the release, the ultimate goal of the city is to eliminate standing or stagnant water.

Spraying will begin this week during early morning and late-night hours, and will be conducted simultaneously at the far north and south ends of the city.

A team of seven mosquito foggers/sprayers will work their way to the center of town and should be done in approximately two to three days, weather permitting, the release read.

Until the McAllen mosquito population is controlled, residents are encouraged to follow the following safety tips from the Environmental Health and Code Enforcement Department.

Insect repellant use:

>> Use mosquito repellent with DEET and wear protective clothing during dawn and dusk outdoor activities.

>> Apply repellents only to exposed skin or clothing. Never put it on under clothing. Use just enough to cover and only for as long as needed; heavy doses do not work better.

>> Do not apply mosquito repellents over cuts, wounds, or irritated skin or immediately after shaving.

>> When applying to the face, spray your hands first, then rub in, avoiding eyes and mouth, and using sparingly around ears.

>> Do not let young children apply repellents. Instead, put it in your own hands, then rub it on. Limit use on children’s hands, because they often put their hands in their eyes and mouths.

>> Do not use near food. Wash hands after application and before eating or drinking.

>> At the end of the day, wash treated skin with soap and water, and wash treated clothing in a separate wash before wearing again.

To further control the mosquito population residents should ensure that they empty or get rid of cans, buckets, old tires, pots, plant saucers and other containers that may hold stagnant water.

Keeping gutters clear of debris and standing water can also help contribute to mosquito control. Also, actively change water in pet dishes, wading pools, bird baths and maintaining backyard pools or hot tubs.

To report mosquito complaints call McAllen’s Customer Service Call Center at 3-1-1 or (956) 681-3111 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

For 24-hour service, a McAllen code officer is always on call at (956) 681-1900.

ayanez@themonitor.com