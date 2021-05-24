Meth found during traffic stop gets Edinburg man 3 years

A traffic stop in Pharr resulted in a three-year prison sentence for an Edinburg man, records show.

Last May, a Pharr police officer pulled over an Edinburg man for a traffic violation and discovered hundreds of grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle, the criminal complaint stated.

On May 7, 2020 the police officer pulled over Isaac Alexander Medrano.

“During the traffic encounter, Medrano admitted to being in possession of a pipe used to smoke synthetic marijuana then provided the pipe to the officer,” the document stated.

“The officer observed in plain view a plastic bag with a crystalline substance placed on the backseat of the vehicle.”

As a result of what he viewed, the officer conducted a probable cause search of Medrano’s vehicle.

Subsequently, the officer seized the meth and weighed it. The meth seized weighed a total of 271 grams, the record stated.

During an interview with authorities, Medrano admitted to being in possession of the meth.

“Medrano stated he was to be paid for the transportation and distribution of the methamphetamine,” the document stated.

In December 2020, Medrano pleaded guilty to count 1 of the indictment. In exchange, he avoided a federal jury trial, records show.

Last week, a court sentenced Medrano to a 37-month prison sentence, the court notes show.

In addition to the prison term, Medrano will have to serve an additional three years of supervised release.

