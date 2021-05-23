Red snapper season in federal waters starts June 1

The recreational angler season for red snapper in federal waters opens June 1, but when it ends is anybody’s guess.

That will be determined at a later date.

The popular red snapper is caught in deeper waters off the Texas coast. Federal waters begin nine nautical miles off the coast, but rules out there may differ from state fishing regulations. There is no closed season on red snapper in state waters.

For example, federal requirements dictate all snapper fishing must be done with non-stainless circle hooks when fishing for reef fish.

All anglers must have a Texas state fishing license and a saltwater endorsement to bring back red snapper caught in federal waters to a Texas port.

Bag limits remain unchanged this year, with limits of two fish per person daily with a 16-inch minimum size in federal waters, and a four-fish per-person daily limit with a 15-inch minimum in state waters.

Possession limits are no more than four red snappers in possession in state waters, and no more than two in federal waters.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is again urging Texas anglers to download the free iSnapper app, available for Apple and Android, to help compile valuable creel data on red snapper caught by recreational anglers in state and federal waters.