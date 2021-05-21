38 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cameron County

The Cameron County Public Health Department reported an additional 38 COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of cases in the county to 41,004, according to a press release issued Thursday afternoon.

The new cases include one child age 9 and under, and one person age 10 to 19. One resident age 60 to 69 was also reported.

The county did not report any additional COVID-19 related deaths. The current total of deaths is 1,647.

As part of the COVID- 19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed and continues to monitor the situation.