Man accused of shooting at troopers in RGC, pointing weapon at father

A probable cause affidavit for the arrest of a 41-year-old man alleges he fired two shots at Texas Department of Public Safety troopers during a vehicle pursuit through Rio Grande City.

And just days before that, the Starr County Sheriff’s Office alleges he pointed a revolver in his father’s face during a verbal argument.

Mauricio Isaias Medina, who DPS said is a Mexican Mafia gang member, was charged with three counts of attempted murder of a police officer and a count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for both incidents.

Troopers encountered Medina at around 11:12 p.m. May 7 in Rio Grande City when a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Infiniti G35 driven by Medina.

He refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit began, according to DPS.

The probable cause affidavit said that at one point during the pursuit, Medina fired a shot at a trooper as the chase continued through several streets in the city until Medina drove to the area of Farm-to-Market Road 1430 and Old Casita Road before stopping in a dirt driveway.

A foot pursuit ensued and Medina fired another shot at two troopers chasing him, prompting another trooper to shoot at Medina as he ran into the brush, the affidavit read.

“A manhunt ensued in efforts to locate Medina,” the affidavit stated.

DPS air support and several other agencies arrived to help, and after several hours, authorities found Medina hiding in thick brush north of Old Casita Road.

“Medina was located and surrendered peacefully,” the affidavit stated.

DPS said Medina admitted to shooting at the troopers during an interview with law enforcement.

Investigators recovered both spent casings.

The affidavit doesn’t say how many times the DPS trooper shot at Medina.

On April 30, the Starr County Sheriff’s Office responded to Medina’s father’s house.

In this instance, his father told deputies that at 4 p.m. on April 28 he had an argument with Medina at his residence after finding the property gate was open, which made him angry, the affidavit stated.

During the argument, investigators allege Medina became infuriated and pointed a black revolver in his father’s face.

In a news release, DPS said Medina was also wanted for a parole violation.