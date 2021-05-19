A 31-year-old Sullivan City woman who was released from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice less than a month ago after serving a two-year sentence for intoxication manslaughter is back behind bars — for drinking.

Franshely Salinas made a brief first appearance on a motion to revoke her probation on an additional charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle in front of 389th state District Court Letty Lopez on Wednesday afternoon via videoconferencing.

Salinas had been placed on four years of probation for that charge on April 29 following her discharge from state jail on the intoxication manslaughter charge.

By May 7, Lopez had signed a warrant for her arrest because probation alleges that she’s been drinking and on May 12 she was arrested.

Salinas was initially arrested on the charges approximately three years ago, on May 16, 2018, at 1:31 a.m. after causing a major car accident on the highway in Weslaco that left 28-year-old Apolinar Rubio Cruz dead and seriously injured the man’s father, Adrian Rubio.

A probable cause affidavit read that responding police found a tan Jeep SUV on its passenger side and a Nissan Altima with heavy damage next to the SUV.

Rubio was on the ground next to the Altima and had shallow breathing while his father was inside the vehicle and not responsive.

Salinas had exited her vehicle and was sitting on the ground, the affidavit read.

Her vehicle had rear-ended the Altima occupied by the Rubios.

Police said Salinas showed signs of intoxication and investigators obtained a search warrant for her blood.

After being checked out at the hospital, she was arrested.

Salinas went to trial in May 2019 and the jury, which deliberated for a little more than four hours, found her guilty of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault, records show.

Lopez, the judge, set her next hearing for late June on the matter.

She is currently being held without bond, but her attorney, Toribio “Terry” Palacios, indicated he will file a motion seeking a bond.