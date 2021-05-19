Heavy rains flood streets, strand motorists across Brownsville

By Laura B. Martinez and Nubea Reyna | STAFF WRITERS

Soon after the heavy rains made it to Brownville late Wednesday morning, streets all around the city were experiencing street flooding.

Motorists activated their vehicle’s hazard lights as they tried to navigate through the flooded roads.

On west Military Highway, a white car was stuck in the water until other motorists stopped to help the stranded driver pull the vehicle from the flooded highway.

Frontage roads all along U.S. Expressway 77/83 were also flooded.

Drivers were seen making U-turns to avoid the flooded areas, while other residents were forced to walk plastic bags on their heads.

Dozens of residents waited in front of stores in downtown Brownsville as they waited for the rain to calm so that they could continue their shopping spree.

City of Brownsville vehicles were seen picking up big branches to avoid flooding. The City did not distribute sand bags for this storm, although they were distributed ahead of last year’s hurricane season.

Emergency vehicles were seen driving around preparing to put up barricades around the flooded streets.

A flash flood warning has been issued for the Brownsville area until 3:15 p.m. today.

