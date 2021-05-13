DHS confirms streamlined process for vulnerable migrants

A streamlined process is in effect at the border to grant entry to vulnerable migrants seeking asylum in the U.S., the Department of Homeland Security confirmed.

Small groups of migrants started crossing at the Brownsville port of entry this week, according to multiple sources who spoke to The Monitor. Many of those crossing are Mexican citizens from indigenous areas of southern Mexico.

Most asylum seekers are turned back to Mexico, or expelled, at the border due to a CDC order underpinned by a federal public health code known as Title 42. The order allows for humanitarian exceptions. DHS’s process will make use of that exception.

“As the United States continues to enforce the CDC Order under its Title 42 public health authority, we are working to streamline a system for identifying and lawfully processing particularly vulnerable individuals who warrant humanitarian exceptions under the order,” the statement read. “This humanitarian exception process involves close coordination with international and non-governmental organizations in Mexico and COVID-19 testing before those identified through this process are allowed to enter the country.”

About 20 people, mostly Mexican citizens, crossed from Brownsville to the United States under this process, Pastor Abraham Barberi, who provided shelter to them in Matamoros confirmed.

Barberi is working with nongovernmental organizations that help coordinate efforts with the U.S. government. Some are tasked with providing COVID-19 tests, while others are providing legal assistance.

“The people who are being taken across the border from Mexico are asylum seekers that some legal organizations from the U.S. are working on their cases,” Barberi said.

NGOs will then contact families and instruct them when they can cross.

Of the 20 who crossed from Barberi’s shelter this week, the majority are Mexican people who predominantly speak indigenous languages and are fleeing cartel-related violence from southern states like Chiapas, Oaxaca and Guerrero.