Valley Krispy Kreme shops offering free dozen to 2021 grads

Want to make your 2021 graduate’s occasion extra sweet?

For this week only, Krispy Kreme is offering a limited edition 2021 Graduate Dozen for high school or college seniors who graduated this spring.

Additionally, graduates can receive the 2021 Graduate Dozen for free Thursday, if they can prove they graduated. Krispy Kreme is asking for graduates to wear or bring one of the following items to their local shops in order to receive the free donuts.

>> Cap and gown with 2021 tassel

>> Class of 2021 apparel (T-shirt, sweatshirt, etc.)

>> 2021 letterman jacket featuring senior status

>> 2021 class ring

>> Graduation announcement featuring name with matching ID

>> Student photo ID featuring senior status

>> Other Class of 2021 “senior swag”

In the Valley, Krispy Kreme eateries at 1420 E Expressway 83 in McAllen and at 1144 Ruben M Torres Blvd. in Brownsville participated.

The shop is limiting one dozen per graduating senior, adding that the offer isn’t valid for online ordering. The 2021 Graduate Dozen will also be available to purchase, but only until May 16.

The 2021 Graduate Dozen contains an assortment of classic Krispy Kreme varieties: chocolate iced kreme filled, strawberry iced kreme filled, cake batter filled, chocolate iced with sprinkles, strawberry iced with sprinkles, yellow iced and original glazed donuts.