HARLINGEN — The proposed new drainage district on the north side of the western reach of the Arroyo Colorado is on its way to becoming a reality — to the relief of residents from La Feria and Santa Rosa often affected by severe flooding.

After a public hearing during Tuesday’s Cameron County Commissioners Court meeting, commissioners voted unanimously to appoint GDJ Engineering to conduct a preliminary report on the proposed drainage district.

Concerned city officials and residents

During an hour-long public hearing at the meeting, residents and city officials from the area voiced their concerns and the need for the drainage district.

The first resident to speak was City Commissioner Refugio “Cuco” Rickford from Santa Rosa.

“I know I am going to get emotional,” Rickford said. “We have taken a lot of hits from these floods. This district will definitely not take care of the whole problem, but it is going to put another tool in our tool box.”

Rickford added he has witnessed communities with elderly people and with tears said many of them do not want to leave when flooding occurs.

“The storms are getting a lot worse, and our surrounding cities can agree to that,” he said.

Rickford gave his thanks to the Commissioners Court at the same time for the help provided during severe flooding.

“Our communities are in a lot of danger. This would definitely help to have somebody out there more frequently,” Rickford said. “I speak on behalf of those people in the ‘ranchitos.’ I am the ‘chanclas’ on the ground.”

La Feria City Manager Jaime Sandoval added that hurricane season is coming up, but flooding occurs without hurricanes.

“We don’t need hurricanes to bring storms to our area. We have a storm coming up in the next couple of days,” Sandoval said.

In 2018 and 2019, Sandoval talked to Cameron County Precinct 4 Commissioner Gus Ruiz about the possibility of a drainage district. Sandoval said cities cannot sustain residential property damages, and overall, the damage of flooding affects the entire community.

“It is stressful as a city administrator in trying to manage that kind of situation,” he said.

Olga Maldonado, Mayor of La Feria, said she was born and raised in La Feria, and it has been devastating to see what has occurred in the last couple of years.

“It is difficult to give answers to our constituents why we cannot move forward, especially when we don’t have the money or resources,” Maldonado said. “It is through you we can move forward. It is long overdue.”

Veronica Huerta, resident of the affected areas, said the water continues to rise even after the rain stops.

“It does not go anywhere unless someone pumps it out,” Huerta said. “This past year, this dirty contaminated water finally came into mine and my grandparents’ home, and we sat there for weeks waiting for pumps.”

Jane Castillo, a La Feria ISD board member, retired elementary principal and lifelong resident of La Feria, has been affected by past flooding.

“Depressed because we are trapped in our homes, scared because it is still raining and worried our situations can get worse and resentful because there are people not affected,” Castillo said.

“At least we have hope and a light at the end of the tunnel if this is approved. Right now we don’t have anything,” she said.

Flooding history and damages

According to a resolution approved Feb. 11 by the City of La Feria, severe flooding happened in 1996, 2003, 2008, 2010, 2018, 2019 and 2020. The resolution states that as a result of the floods many residents lost their homes and belongings, as well as crops and livestock. Homes were destroyed and municipalities suffered losses in revenue, the document states.

The resolution also explained the existing drainage infrastructure was designed to drain agricultural areas, but amidst the rapid growth these cities have experienced, it is no longer capable of handling the additional storm water.

“This could be a matter of life and death,” Ruiz said at the meeting, showing photos of previous flooding. “The greatest resource of our county is our people, and we have to give our people an opportunity to succeed.”

Ruiz said he was happy to see progress.

“We made history because we had never gotten this far,” he said.