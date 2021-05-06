Youth continue to make up majority of COVID cases in Hidalgo Co. as 2 more die

Hidalgo County officials reported Thursday 110 people tested positive for COVID-19, in addition to two deaths related to the virus.

Thursday’s deaths included a Mission woman in their 60s and a man over 70 whose city was undisclosed — slightly increasing the county’s death toll to 2,832.

Of the 110 new cases reported by the Health and Human Services Department, 61 were confirmed, 43 probable and six suspected.

The majority of positive cases reported Thursday were led by people 19 and under, with a total of 42 cases. Young adults in their 20s were the next group with the most cases reported Thursday, with a total of 23 cases.

The COVID-19 cases reported in Hidalgo County is 89,147. Of that total, 58,682 are confirmed, 28,812 are probable and 1,653 are suspected.

According to a release from the county, a total of 1,321 cases are active.

Officials also reported 118 are hospitalized in county hospitals, with 39 patients in intensive care units.

Additionally, the county reported 113 individuals were released from isolation Thursday, increasing that total to 84,994.

As of Thursday, a total of 477,516 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Hidalgo County, with 387,584 results returning negative.