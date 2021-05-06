The city of Alamo announced a new infrastructure modernization project that will install new LED lighting in all city buildings, parks and sports fields, as well as new state of the art water meters by September.

According to a news release, the city’s plan to modernize its infrastructure is an effort to reduce operating costs.

The LED lighting is energy efficient and is estimated to reduce the city’s energy usage by 74%. Additionally, the new water meters are anticipated to ensure more accurate billing while reducing the cost of maintenance.

The project, which the city describes as self-funding, will cost $4.4 million. According to the release, the city will receive a $35,000 rebate from AEP for installing the new energy efficient fixtures.

The new installations will help the city save upwards of $245,638 annually over the next 20 years.

“The number one priority for us was to do this in a fiscally responsible way while also providing the ability for the consumer to get real-time readings of their water usage,” Alamo City Manager Robert Salinas said in the news release. “We are really proud to be making Alamo a more modern city, but even more proud of our sustainable and creative approach.”