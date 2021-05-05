Brownsville to host first and second dose vaccination clinic

The City of Brownsville will host a COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic on Friday, May 7, at the Texas Southmost College ITECC Building (301 Mexico Blvd., Brownsville, TX 78520) starting at 8:00 a.m.

Organizers have 1,900 Moderna vaccines available to give residents. Anyone who received their first dose vaccine during the clinic held on Friday, April 9, is automatically registered for this event.

Residents in need of a first dose vaccine, may register for this event online at www.btxcares.com, or by calling the City of Brownsville COVID-19 Hotline at (956) 394-0012. Once registered, individuals will receive a confirmation notice with an appointment time. Registered individuals must present a valid photo ID, wear a face mask, and remain in their vehicles during the vaccination clinic. Individuals scheduled for a second-dose vaccine, must present the COVID-19 Vaccine Record Card that was given to them during their first dose vaccination.

The public is strongly encouraged to download and complete the consent and IMMTrac forms here or at www.btxcares.com ahead of time to expedite the vaccination process.