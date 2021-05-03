Walgreens sets up mobile clinics to offer COVID-19 vaccines

Walgreens will setup mobile clinics in underserved communities to offer COVID-19 vaccinations. Over the next two months, the mobile clinics will make stops in a number of locations across the country.

“Mobile clinics and the other models we use will allow us to bring vaccines to the heart of the most impacted communities, as well as addressing common barriers like transportation and convenience for those who want to get vaccinated,” the company said in a company news release.

Individuals will be able to walk up to a mobile clinic and receive a vaccination at that time from a Walgreens pharmacy team member. Walgreens is partnering with local organizations across the mobile clinic stops to make community members aware of upcoming dates.

The pharmacy chain says it has administered more than 15 million COVID-19 vaccines to date, and continues to expand vaccination models to ensure all individuals have access to a COVID-19 vaccine.

Beginning Wednesday May 5, Walgreens will also offer same-day vaccine appointments in all locations across the country with walk-in appointments available at select stores nationwide.