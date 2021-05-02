Los Fresnos HS senior to attend Yale

Los Fresnos High School senior Davianna Zamora has been accepted at Yale University, the seventh LFHS student to be granted admission at an Ivy League school in the last four years.

Zamora carries a 4.0 grade-point average and has been among the Top 10 academic students at her school freshman through senior years.

She was also accepted at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, UT-Austin, Texas A&M University and Ohio State University. She said she chose Yale because she knew it would be the biggest challenge.

“The academic rigor and distance from home is definitely an adjustment I will have to get used to,” she said in response to one of a group of questions about her acceptance at Yale.

“However, every student and administrator I met seemed to genuinely enjoy being part of the Yale community. The financial aid was pretty amazing as well,” she said.

Zamora credited her experience as captain of the Extemporaneous Speech Team as playing a large role in her success at Los Fresnos High School.

“Without the experience I gained through this team I would not have had the confidence to even apply to a school like Yale,” she said.

Although she does not have to declare a major until sophomore year, Zamora plans to major in political science.

“I hope to better educate myself on important topics in our country and world as a whole so that I can help expose students and adults in communities like ours to important political discussions. I think a greater exposure to these topics will help people understand the world around them as well as their own rights and privileges,” she wrote.

Zamora is the daughter of Noelia Rodriguez and Felipe Zamora.

She becomes the seventh student from Los Fresnos High School in the last four years to be accepted and attend an Ivy League university. Others were:

>> 2020: Connor Sponsler, Harvard; Nico Valencia, Columbia

>> 2019: Juan Pablo Alvarado, Princeton; Jose Carlos, Columbia; Enrique Valencia, Yale

>> 2018: Joriam Parra, Harvard

