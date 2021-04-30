Cameron County reports 2 virus deaths

Two more Cameron County residents have died from COVID-19 related causes, the county health department reported Friday.

One person was from Brownsville and the other was from San Benito — one in his 30s and the other in her 90s, Cameron County Public Health said in a statement Friday.

This raises the total number of coronavirus-related deaths reported in Cameron County to 1,629, the health department said.

Also Friday, the health department said it has received confirmation on an additional 65 COVID-19 cases here, raising the total number of cases reported in Cameron County to 40,361.

The new cases include six children in the age group of 9 years old or younger, 32 people in the age group of 10 to 19, three people in their 20s, 10 people in their 30s, seven people in their 40s, six people in their 60s and one person in her 70s, the health department said.

New cases were reported in Brownsville, Harlingen, La Feria, Los Fresnos, Primera, Rio Hondo and San Benito.

There have also been an additional 52 individuals who have recovered, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 37,363.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed and continues to monitor the situation, the health department said in the statement.