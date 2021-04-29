A cold front colliding with a low pressure area forming over northeast Mexico will increase the rain chances for the Rio Grande Valley over the next couple of days.

There’s a 60% chance of thunderstorms on Friday, Friday night and on Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville reports the thunderstorms could bring rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches to the Valley. Those amounts increase to 2 to 4 inches in the ranchlands.

Tim Speece, a NWS meteorologist writes, “The approach and passage of this low pressure system from Mexico will also increase the potential for isolated strong/severe thunderstorms from Friday through Friday Night.”

The thunderstorms will bring frequent to ground lightning, some minor nuisance flooding, isolated large hail and isolated damaging wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible.

The following potential impacts are possible:

>> Localized nuisance flooding of low-lying and poor drainage area possible near any strong/severe thunderstorms

>> Driving will be hazardous when encountering areas of locally heavier rainfall or ponding of water on area roadways (especially at night, when visibility is more limited)

>> Minor damage to homes and property possible from isolated large hail/damaging wind gusts

>> Isolated damage to power lines and isolated electrical outages possible

>> Slick roads will be possible as the accumulated oil on the roadways is washed away by the rain.

The NWS reports tents and light weight outdoor objects could be damaged or overturned due to strong wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph that could occur in the vicinity of stronger and severe storms.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution when encountering areas of heavy rainfall or ponding of water on area roadways. Anyone planning outdoor events should be prepared to seek cover in the event of strong or severe thunderstorms.

