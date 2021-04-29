Brownsville student receives Catholic Life Insurance scholarship

SAN ANTONIO – Steven Betancourt of Brownsville received the 2021 All American Scholar Award, one of 35 students in the nation chosen for the $1,000 scholarship sponsored by Catholic Life Insurance.

Each year, Catholic Life awards 35 scholarships worth $1,000 each to graduating high school seniors who have demonstrated outstanding leadership skills and academic achievements and who have gone above and beyond in their civic duties and made a difference in their communities.

Betancourt attends The Mathematics and Science Academy at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, and plans to attend The University of Texas at Austin in the fall.

He submitted a lengthy resume of extracurricular activities, including the UTRGV College of Engineering and Computer Science, Rio Grande Valley Regional Science and Engineering Fair, UTRGV School of Earth, Environmental and Marine Services, Boy Scouts of America, Student Council president, JROTC, UIL, chess, Technology Student’s Association, Arthur’s Corner, color guard, and National Hispanic Institute.

Betancourt has volunteered with Boy Scouts of American Troop 6, National Jamboree Service, United Methodist Church, Lord of the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Palo Alto Battlefield, Order of the Arrow, and National Honor Society.

He is the son of Richard and Karen Betancourt.