Hidalgo County reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths

Hidalgo County reported three more COVID-19 deaths and 205 additional positive cases of the virus Wednesday.

The three deaths include a McAllen woman in her 60s, a Mission woman in her 50s, and a Pharr man in his 30s. Wednesday’s reported deaths raise the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,818.

The new positive cases include 108 that are confirmed and 97 probable, raising the county’s tally to 88,249, of which 58,194 are confirmed, 28,506 probable and 1,549 suspected.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 129 people in county hospitals with the virus, and 49 of them are in intensive care units. The county also reported an additional 231 people were released from isolation, raising that total to 83,727.

There are 1,704 net active cases in the county.

Hidalgo County has administered a total of 470,706 COVID-19 tests, and 381,673 of those had negative results.