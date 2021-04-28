BPUB reopens drive-thru lanes

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) will reopen the drive-thru lanes at the BPUB Administration Building starting Wednesday. The drive-thru lanes will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

The community is encouraged to continue practicing social distancing. To do so, customers should save the BPUB web app to their phones. It is accessible at https://assist.brownsville-pub.com and can be saved to the desktop of any phone or mobile device. It’s a one-stop portal to report any type of service issue or pay a bill.

Any official statement regarding changes to BPUB’s daily operations will be posted on BPUB’s official social media channels as well as the BPUB website.

BPUB will continue to make any changes as appropriate to ensure continuity of service for all BPUB customers during this time. For more information, customers can call( 956) 983-6121 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit the website at www.brownsville-pub.com.