The first week of early voting is in the books and voters will have until Tuesday to cast their ballots before Election Day on Saturday, May 1.

As of Friday evening, a total of 4,622 votes have been cast in elections for the city of San Juan, and the McAllen, Sharyland and Progreso school districts, according to the Hidalgo County Elections Department, which is administering the elections.

There were 4,527 in-person ballots cast at the six early voting locations throughout the week.

In McAllen, there were 1,117 ballots cast at Fireman’s Park, 1,468 at Lark Community Center in McAllen and Palm View Community Center in McAllen.

Polls in Mission accounted for 496 at Bannworth Gym, 283 while 130 early ballots were cast at the Progreso Community Center, and 1,033 at the San Juan Memorial Library.

Additionally, 95 mail-in ballots were submitted as of Friday evening — a county-wide total for the elections its administering.

For the city of McAllen elections, the early voting tally is thus far at 3,762 ballots, at least as of Friday evening.

A total of 3,541 McAllen residents voted in person at three early voting locations for the city races.

There were 1,298 ballots cast at Firemen’s Park, 1,912 at Lark Community Center, and 331 at Palm View Community Center. There were a total of 221 mail-in ballots submitted as of Friday evening.

Pharr residents were able to cast their votes at two locations for city elections. A total of 1,962 ballots were cast in Pharr’s elections.

There were 1,006 ballots cast at the Jose “Pepe” Salinas Recreation Center, and 698 at the Development & Research Center. There were also a total of 258 mail-in ballots submitted in Pharr as of Friday.

Early voting by personal appearance ends Tuesday. Election Day is Saturday.

