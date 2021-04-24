RIO HONODO — They’re back.

The kids, the adults, the fun, vitality and camaraderie have returned to Camp Perry.

“I got one!” said a young girl fishing as others frolicked on the slope leading up to the dining hall, one of many new facilities at the premier camp of the Rio Grande Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

She was one of about 30 kids from the LeMoyne Gardens Unit of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harlingen to spend a three-day weekend at the camp. Meanwhile, Troop 4031 from Weslaco camped nearby.

“They’ve been really good to us,” said Hilda Gathright, director of the LeMoyne Gardens unit, expressing gratitude to BSA for allowing the kids to use the facility the weekend of April 16.

The kids arrived on a Friday and filled the newly built pavilion with laughter and exuberance, setting up their cots and shooting baskets. Then suddenly they emptied the pavilion and crowded the banks of the Arroyo Colorado where they began dropping in their lines. Some had never fished before, so the directors gave them careful direction on the baiting of hooks, the casting of lines and the gripping of fishing poles.

Later in the evening back at the pavilion, Gerald Gathright, director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harlingen, brought in several stacks of pizzas.

“We’re very appreciative of our friends with the Boy Scouts for offering the camp to us,” Gathright said. “We have always had different types of camp activities. We had been itching to return and do that again.”

Those activities continued the rest of the weekend with games, swimming in the new pool, and nature hikes. Michael Sosa spent most of Saturday afternoon demonstrating his culinary expertise by cooking some delicious fajitas and sausage for everybody. The kids also performed community service, picking up trash and helping clear out the kitchen and wash the windows. They basically helped get the camp ready for more campers.

The kids had a blast, as did their adult leaders and volunteers.

“I thought it was pretty cool,” said Victoria Heredia, 12, a sixth grader at Vernon Middle School.

“We got to experience new things,” she said. “We went fishing. I feel like some of us got a closer bond. Like me and Manny, we weren’t hanging out, but we tried to find a bird and we got closer.”

“Manny” is her brother Manny Medrano, 18. The kids had all gone on a nature hike and spotted all manner of wildlife. Red cardinals were a big attraction, as was the huge rattlesnake skin found by Manny.

“It was pretty cool,” Manny said. “There were a lot of different creatures out there like cardinals and the rabbits we saw. It was a great experience hanging out with friends, and going out there and getting fresh air. It’s the first time I’ve been out there since the quarantine.”

Zena Arocena, 18, got real close to a cardinal in a high tree and took some eye-catching photographs.

“I spotted the cardinal first and I won $50,” said Zena, a senior at Early College High School.

She and her bestie, Vianey Martinez, got to spend some quality time together on the trip.

“I liked hanging out with Vianey,” she said. “It was a bonding experience for me and Vianey. We became closer friends.”

Vianey, 16, gave a thumbs up.

“She’s super cool,” she said.

Valeria Heredia, 10, enjoyed the group effort involved in cleaning up on the last day of the trip.

“We got to do everything together,” she said. “It’s like team work, like when we’re cleaning, picking up the tables, folding up the beds.”

Gonzalez said it was exciting to see kids getting back out again.

“It’s going to help them physically and mentally to make sure that they’re just mentally prepared and physically prepared as they become young adults,” he said. “If they’re like most people, I know I myself gained a couple of pounds during this lockdown. We’ve got to get everybody outdoors, exercising. I think a lot of the parents are ready for the kids to start interacting and getting those social skills with other young people their age.”

Gonzalez said Camp Perry is open to churches and other organizations which would like to use the facility. More information can be found at www.riograndecouncil.org or by calling (956) 423-0250.

