Mercedes police investigating 19-year-old’s death as homicide

MERCEDES — Law enforcement authorities here are investigating the death of a 19-year-old woman, which they’re treating as a homicide after her body was discovered with a single gunshot wound Saturday night.

According to a news release issued by the Mercedes Police Department on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of West Expressway 83 at about 8:05 p.m. the night before over “a welfare concern.”

In the release, police state that police who arrived at the scene found the woman inside a vehicle.

“Female was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the release read.

Police went on to state that next of kin had not yet been notified as of the time the release was issued, and that the investigation remains active and ongoing.

The woman’s identity has not been released; names, however, are often withheld until the victim’s family has been notified.

Mercedes police are currently asking the public for help, requesting for anyone who witnessed the incident or may have information about what occurred to call the department at (956) 565-3102. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can dial (888) 650-8477 for the Crime Stoppers.