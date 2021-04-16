Former Primera police officer admits to possession child porn

A 32-year-old former Primera police officer remains in federal custody after admitting before a federal judge that he was in possession of multiple images child pornography.

Authorities said Joel Alex Sandate pleaded guilty to the charge Thursday before U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas, the investigation revealed that from September 2019 to March 2020, Sandate had installed hidden cameras to capture recordings of a minor female.

Authorities said he saved the recorded videos onto various computer media devices such as his cellphone, a sim card and a USB drive.

Another Primera police officer had discovered the images and reported it to authorities.

Rodriguez accepted Sandate’s plea and set sentencing for July 20. At that time, Sandate faces up to 10 years in federal prison as well as a $250,000 fine.

Sandate has been and will remain in custody pending sentencing.

Homeland Security Investigations – Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Task Force conducted the investigation with the assistance of PPD, Texas Rangers and the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office.