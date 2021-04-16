CBP: Immigrants found in Harlingen stash house

The U.S. Border Patrol said on agents discovered nearly two dozen immigrants inside a home in Harlingen on Tuesday afternoon.

In a news release, the agency said it received information about the stash house and when Border Patrol agents and the Cameron County Precinct 5 Constables offices raided the home they found 22 people inside.

The immigrants were said to be from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

On Thursday morning, agents patrolling on U.S. Highway 281 near San Manuel, said they tried to stop a Ford F-150 pickup, but the driver fled into a nearby ranch.

Once the truck stopped, agents say they found 10 immigrants. The driver ran away.

Also on Thursday, Border Patrol said agents found 10 immigrants inside a U-Haul on FM 490 near McCook. The driver also got away by running into the brush.

