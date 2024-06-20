We are looking to fill two immediate openings for organized and experienced Outside Digital Sales Representatives to initiate contact with clients and create tailored-fit proposals that will meet customers’ needs. The Outside Sales Representative’s responsibilities include traveling assigned territories to directly meet with potential and current clients to discuss their requirements, provide product and service demonstrations, negotiate sales contracts, and inform them of new product and service releases and updates.
To be successful in this position, you will be assertive, goal-driven, and have a massive desire for long term personal growth and income success. So, if that s you, we have an amazing opportunity waiting!
Compensation: $32K – $35K Salary depending on experience plus commissions on top of base salary
- Benefits: 401K, Vision, dental, medical
- Job Duties Include, but not limited to:
- Business Development
- Building book of business
- Executing sales strategies, meeting targeted digital and other product revenue goals
Requirements:
- HS Diploma or GED (Required)
- 2+ years sales experience or desire to go into sales (Must have good job tenure)
- Valid driver’s license
- Basic office skills
Job Type: Full-time
Benefits:
- 401(k)
- Dental insurance
- Health insurance
- Paid time off
- Vision insurance
- Commission pay in addition to salary
Schedule:
- 8-hour shift
- Zoom calls, travel to customer’s location for in-person presentations
Experience:
- Sales: 1 year (Preferred)
License/Certification:
- Driver’s License (Required), auto liability insurance, must pass background check & drug screen and be eligible to work in the US
Work In person – not remotely.
To apply send resume to [email protected]