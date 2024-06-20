We are looking to fill two immediate openings for organized and experienced Outside Digital Sales Representatives to initiate contact with clients and create tailored-fit proposals that will meet customers’ needs. The Outside Sales Representative’s responsibilities include traveling assigned territories to directly meet with potential and current clients to discuss their requirements, provide product and service demonstrations, negotiate sales contracts, and inform them of new product and service releases and updates.

To be successful in this position, you will be assertive, goal-driven, and have a massive desire for long term personal growth and income success. So, if that s you, we have an amazing opportunity waiting!

Compensation: $32K – $35K Salary depending on experience plus commissions on top of base salary

Benefits: 401K, Vision, dental, medical

Job Duties Include, but not limited to:

Business Development

Building book of business

Executing sales strategies, meeting targeted digital and other product revenue goals

Requirements:

HS Diploma or GED (Required)

2+ years sales experience or desire to go into sales (Must have good job tenure)

Valid driver’s license

Basic office skills

Job Type: Full-time

Commission pay in addition to salary

Schedule:

8-hour shift

Zoom calls, travel to customer’s location for in-person presentations

Experience:

Sales: 1 year (Preferred)

License/Certification:

Driver’s License (Required), auto liability insurance, must pass background check & drug screen and be eligible to work in the US

Work In person – not remotely.

To apply send resume to [email protected]