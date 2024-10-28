Understanding Hemorrhoids: Common but Misunderstood

By: Dr. Fernando Lambreton-Hinojosa, DHR Health Colorectal Surgeon

The Problem with Hemorrhoids

One of the most common reasons I see patients in my office is due to hemorrhoids. It’s often difficult for patients to talk about, as many feel embarrassed or uncomfortable sharing their symptoms. Even though hemorrhoids are common, they are frequently misdiagnosed. Mistaking one condition for another can have a serious impact on health.

What are Hemorrhoids?

A little-known fact is that everyone has hemorrhoids. Hemorrhoids are simply blood vessels that supply our rectum and anus. When hemorrhoidal disease occurs, these vessels can enlarge, especially when there’s increased pressure in our rectum. One of the main causes of this pressure is constipation. If you strain during bowel movements or spend a long time in the bathroom, your hemorrhoids are more likely to enlarge and the lining on top of them can become inflamed.

There are two types of hemorrhoids: internal and external. Internal hemorrhoids often feel like a ball of tissue that can sometimes protrude through the anus and may bleed occasionally. External hemorrhoids usually cause itching and irritation. They can also cause significant pain if they form a clot (called thrombosis).

When Should You Worry?

Rectal bleeding is never normal. While hemorrhoids are a common cause, it could also indicate more serious conditions like colon or anal cancer. If you notice bleeding or feel a lump in your rectum, see you doctor to rule out other causes, potentially with a colonoscopy.

How Do We Treat Hemorrhoids?

Healthy bowel habits are essential. Eating a high-fiber diet is important. It’s recommended to get about 25-30 grams of fiber per day, which is significantly more than the average American consumes in their usual diet. Over-the-counter supplements can help you reach this goal. Drinking plenty of water is also key for fiber to work properly. If these measures don’t improve your symptoms, several treatments are available, such as rubber band ligation and surgical procedures.

About Dr. Fernando Lambreton-Hinojosa

Dr. Lambreton-Hinojosa specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of colon and rectal conditions, including hemorrhoids, anal cancer, and prolapse. Bilingual in Spanish, he prioritizes clear communication, personalized care, and using advanced technology to improve outcomes and empower patients.