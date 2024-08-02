Mission Regional Medical Center named as a “Great Community Hospital” by national publication

Becker’s Hospital Review recognizes Mission Regional on “100 great community hospitals” list

Mission, Texas / July, 2024 – Mission Regional Medical Center, a member of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, has been recognized as one of 100 great community hospitals in the country by a national publication, Becker’s Hospital Review.

“The community hospitals honored in this list are focused on bringing clinical and academic excellence, personalized and holistic care, and overall improved health to their communities,” Becker’s Healthcare stated in publishing the list of great community hospitals.

The publication noted that Mission Regional Medical Center has been serving the community for 70 years and offers emergency services, women’s services, orthopedic care, critical care, cardiopulmonary services, laparoscopic and general surgery, newborn ICU, wound care, gastroenterology, rehab, lab, and state-of-the-art imaging.

“The hospital is heavily involved in social outreach, striving to meet various metrics of health equity, patient outcomes and value of care,” Becker’s Hospital Review added.

Becker’s also noted that Mission Regional has opened new clinics to expand primary and specialty care for the people of the Valley, including the Maternal Health Clinic of Mission, which provides prenatal care to pregnant women; and Mission Heart & Vascular, which provides services for patients who are at risk for heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes.

In addition to being named a “Great Community Hospital”, Mission Regional has also received eight straight “A” grades for patient safety from the Leapfrog Group, a national hospital ratings organization.

Also because of the excellent work of physicians, nurses and other healthcare workers, Mission Regional has been recognized for outstanding social responsibility, receiving an “A” grade on the 2023-24 Lown Institute Hospitals Index.

To see the complete list of 100 great community hospitals in the United States, please visit Becker’s website at: https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/100-great-community-hospitals-2024.html. For more information on award-winning care in the Rio Grande Valley, please visit www.missionrmc.org.

About Mission Regional Medical Center

Mission Regional Medical Center is a leading healthcare provider in the Mission area, committed to delivering comprehensive medical services and compassionate care to the community. With a team of highly skilled healthcare professionals and state-of-the-art facilities, the hospital is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of patients.

