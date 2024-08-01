What Are the Signs of Postpartum Depression?

By: Dr. Jose E. Igoa, Psychiatrist

DHR Health Behavioral Hospital Medical Director

Is it the “baby blues”? Or postpartum depression?

Many women experience hormonal changes after having a new baby. Feelings of sadness, anxiety, and crying may be experienced as part of what is commonly known as “baby blues,” and usually resolve within a few weeks. Postpartum depression can often be mistaken for baby blues; however, the symptoms are more intense and longer lasting.

Postpartum depression is a condition that presents itself in the early weeks of postpartum or after a miscarriage. The symptoms may include crying spells, depressed mood, isolating oneself, difficulty bonding with the baby, and fatigue.

Postpartum depression often goes undiagnosed.

In the U.S., approximately 1 in 10 women experience postpartum depression. Often times, postpartum depression goes undiagnosed. There are no precursors to postpartum depression; individuals who have a history of mental illness and individuals with no history of mental illness may both experience postpartum depression, although it is likely that a history of mental illness may exacerbate symptoms of postpartum depression.

Postpartum depression may occur regardless of the number of previous pregnancies, and it can present itself in different ways, not limited to the symptoms previously mentioned. Symptoms may begin, on average, around 2-3 weeks post-partum, and could go on for months.

Treatment and successful recovery are possible.

With treatment, it is possible to have a successful recovery. Treatment options for postpartum depression include psychiatric care and/or counseling. Establishing a strong support system during pregnancy and in preparation for postpartum can be a preventative measure that may reduce the risk of postpartum depression. Other preventative factors include healthy habits for general mental well-being, such as physical exercise, meditation, and stress management.

DHR Health Behavioral Hospital is here to help.

If you or someone you know would like more information on postpartum depression or would like to speak to one of our mental health professionals, please call DHR Health Behavioral Hospital at (956) 362-HELP (4357).

DHR Health Behavioral Hospital is located at 5510 Raphael Drive in Edinburg.