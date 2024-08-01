KNAPP MEDICAL CENTER RECOGNIZED FOR CARE OF STROKE PATIENTS

Weslaco hospital receives “Gold Plus” and “Diabetes Honor Roll” awards from the American Heart Association

WESLACO, TX, August 2024 — Knapp Medical Center has received three awards for care of stroke patients from the American Heart Association: a “Stroke Gold Plus” award, a “Target: Stroke Honor Roll” award, and a “Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll” award.

The national awards program, Get With The Guidelines®, is designed to help ensure that the care hospitals provide for patients with “brain attacks” is aligned with the latest scientific guidelines.

The national recognition is the latest accolade for Knapp Medical Center, which –as the only acute-care hospital in the Mid-Valley — has distinguished itself by providing award-winning care to patients from Weslaco, Mercedes, Donna, Alamo, the Elsa / Edcouch / Delta area, Progreso, and other Valley communities.

Rene J. Lopez, MD, FACHE, RRT, Chief Executive Officer for Knapp Medical Center, said the hospital’s recognition is a testament to the work of physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals who are dedicated to providing “the highest quality healthcare to residents of the Mid-Valley – every patient, every time.”

“This recognition is a demonstration of the level of commitment our physicians and employees have in ensuring that our patients receive the best possible experience — and the specialized care and personalized attention that they deserve,” Mr. Lopez added.

To receive the “Gold Plus” award, hospitals such as Knapp must be recognized for two or more consecutive years of 85% or higher adherence on all applicable achievement measures from the American Heart Association – as well as 75% or higher adherence with additional select quality measures in treating stroke patients.

To receive the “Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll™” award, hospitals must be able to demonstrate at least 90% compliance for 12 consecutive months for an “Overall Diabetes Cardiovascular Initiative Composite Score” measure from the American Heart Association.

The awards recognize Knapp Medical Center’s commitment to ensuring that patients with “brain attacks” receive the most appropriate treatment — according to nationally-recognized, research-based guidelines, based on the latest scientific evidence.

In congratulating Knapp Medical Center for its awards, the American Heart Association thanked the hospital for “applying the most up-to-date evidence-based treatment guidelines to improve patient care and outcomes in the community you serve.”

The awards won by Knapp and other hospitals will be featured in a national publication, US News and World Report, through an American Heart Association advertisement in the annual “Best Hospitals” edition.

Anna Hinojosa, RN, MSN, Chief Nursing Officer for Knapp, said the awards help demonstrate the excellent care that is being provided to patients at Knapp — and is an important factor for residents to recognize when they weigh their healthcare options.

“Knapp Medical Center’s clinical team works consistently to pursue the highest standards for clinical excellence, and we are extremely proud of this achievement,” Ms. Hinojosa added. “We at

Knapp Medical Center remain committed to the pursuit of patient-centered excellence in all that we do.”

Knapp Medical Center serves as the Mid-Valley’s only Advanced Primary Stroke Center, certified by the Joint Commission, the national accrediting organization for healthcare organizations.

Stroke is a disease which affects the arteries leading to the brain and the blood vessels within the brain. A stroke occurs when an artery that carries oxygen to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts. When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood (and oxygen) it needs — and that part of the brain starts to die.

Strokes are a leading cause of long-term disability and the fifth leading cause of death in the United States. In the Valley, many people are at risk for stroke because of high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol and obesity.

For more information on award-winning medical care in the Mid-Valley, please contact Knapp Medical Center at (956) 968-8567 or visit www.KnappMed.org.

ABOUT KNAPP MEDICAL CENTER

Knapp Medical Center is an award-winning, not-for-profit hospital in Weslaco, Texas. With 227 beds, the community hospital specializes in orthopedics, rehabilitation, emergency care, obstetrics and gynecology, wound care, surgery, cardiology, gastroenterology, critical care, and interventional radiology. Knapp serves as the only acute care hospital in the Mid-Valley area, as well as Weslaco’s only Level IV Trauma Center, Advanced Primary Stroke Center, Level II Newborn Nursery, and Level II Maternal Care facility. Knapp Medical Center is also the only hospital in the Rio Grande Valley to receive a 5-star rating in the 2023 hospital ratings report from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

Knapp has been providing quality and compassionate healthcare to Mid-Valley residents for 60 years, since 1962. More than 300 physicians serve on the hospital’s medical staff. Knapp also serves as one of the largest employers in the Mid-Valley, employing more than 500 people. For more information, please call 956-968-8567 or visit www.KnappMed.org or www.FaceBook.com/KnappMedicalCenter/.