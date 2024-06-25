Understanding Cataracts: Risk Factors, Symptoms, and Treatment Options

By: Dr. Jorge Antonio Montes, MD, FACS

DHR Health Ophthalmology

June is Cataract Awareness Month, a perfect time to shed light on this common eye condition that affects millions worldwide. As an ophthalmologist at DHR Health, I aim to educate our community about cataracts, their risk factors, symptoms, and the types of surgeries available for treatment.

What Are Cataracts? Cataracts occur when the lens of the eye becomes cloudy, leading to vision impairment. This condition typically develops slowly and can affect one or both eyes. While cataracts are a natural part of aging, they can significantly impact daily life if left untreated.

Risk Factors Understanding the risk factors for cataracts can help in early detection and prevention. The primary risk factors include: Age: Cataracts are most common in older adults, with over half of Americans having a cataract or having undergone cataract surgery by age 80.

Diabetes: People with diabetes are at higher risk due to the disease’s impact on the eyes.

Smoking and Alcohol Use: Both can increase the risk of developing cataracts. Prolonged Sun

Exposure: UV light from the sun can contribute to cataract formation. Wearing sunglasses that block UV rays can help reduce this risk. Certain Medications: Long-term use of steroids and other medications can increase the risk. Family History: Genetics play a role; having a family history of cataracts increases your likelihood of developing them.

Symptoms Cataracts develop slowly, and symptoms may not be noticeable at first. However, as they progress, common symptoms include: Blurry Vision: Similar to looking through a frosty or fogged-up window. Difficulty with Night Vision: Lights may appear glaring or halos may be seen around them. Faded Colors: Colors may seem less vibrant. Sensitivity to Light: Bright

lights may cause discomfort. Frequent Prescription Changes: Needing to update glasses or contact lens prescriptions more often than usual.

Treatment Options The only effective treatment for cataracts is surgery, which is safe and highly successful.

Types of Intraocular Lens (IOL) Implants Several types of IOLs are available to suit different vision needs: Monofocal IOLs: Provide clear vision at one distance (usually far). Glasses may still be needed for reading or close work. Multifocal IOLs: Offer multiple focus zones, allowing for both near and distance vision, reducing the need for glasses. Toric IOLs: Specifically designed for people with astigmatism, these lenses correct the irregular shape of the cornea, providing clearer vision. Accommodative IOLs: Move or change shape inside the eye, mimicking the natural focusing ability of the eye, and may reduce the need for glasses.

Preventative Measures While you cannot entirely prevent cataracts, adopting a healthy lifestyle can help lower your risk. This includes eating a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables, avoiding smoking, moderating alcohol intake, protecting your eyes from excessive sunlight, and managing health conditions like diabetes. If you notice any changes in your vision or have concerns about cataracts, schedule an appointment with an eye care professional. Early detection and treatment can preserve your vision and improve your quality of life. Let’s use Cataract Awareness Month as an opportunity to prioritize our eye health and spread awareness about this treatable condition.

Dr. Jorge A. Montes is board certified in Ophthalmology. He specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases, such as diabetes, glaucoma, cataracts, macular degeneration, and vision correction. Dr. Montes received his medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. He also completed an internship in internal medicine and residency training in ophthalmology at UTHSCSA.

The DHR Health Eye Institute is located at 4500 N. 10th Street in Texas. For more an appointment with Dr. Montes, call (956) 362-2070.