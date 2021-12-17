Rio Grande Regional Hospital Achieves Unprecedented Milestones in 2021



Cristina Rivera, Chief Executive Officer

At Rio Grande Regional Hospital (RGRH) our focus has always been to provide the community outstanding medical care. We recognize the worry this pandemic may have created for you or your loved ones, but as always, the health and safety of our patients, caregivers and the communities we serve will always remain our first priority.

We worked very hard to transition into 2021 while still remembering the challenges and hardships we experienced in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, I’m so proud that we adapted like never before and were successful in achieving unprecedented milestones.

Throughout 2021, RGRH expanded its cardiac program and we now have one of the largest and most experienced team of cardiologists, structural heart specialist and cardiothoracic surgeons in the Rio Grande Valley. The new heart program at RGRH provides innovative, multi-specialty care for patients with advanced and complex valvular and structural heart disease. The multidisciplinary team of specialists collaborate to develop a specialized treatment plan to provide patients the most optimized care.

In addition, once again, RGRH received numerous accolades for patient safety, clinical excellence and employee satisfaction. For the third consecutive year, RGRH was recognized as Healthgrades 2021 Patient Safety Excellence AwardTM recipient and by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. Additionally, RGRH was also recognized as a Best Hospital for 2021-22 by U.S. News & World Report acknowledged as a High Performing Hospital for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Diabetes, Heart Failure, Kidney Failure, and Pneumonia.

“I am extremely proud of all of our accomplishments in 2021 and I look forward to continue to provide the residents of this community high quality compassionate care,” said Cristina Rivera, Chief Executive Officer. “This holiday season brings thoughts of joy and gratitude for our colleagues, physicians and all of you. In this spirit, we wish you happy holidays and a healthy New Year.”